There Is Still Room For Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) was $73.77 for the day, up 1.81% from the previous closing price of $72.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 529727 shares were traded. SIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.20.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SIG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on June 10, 2022, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $85 from $100 previously.

On November 01, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $140.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on October 13, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $82 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Hilson Joan M sold 10,000 shares for $70.72 per share. The transaction valued at 707,217 led to the insider holds 258,065 shares of the business.

Drosos Virginia sold 10,000 shares of SIG for $749,463 on Mar 21. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,121,563 shares after completing the transaction at $74.95 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Lovejoy Stephen E., who serves as the Chief Supply Chain Officer of the company, sold 4,650 shares for $75.00 each. As a result, the insider received 348,750 and left with 78,225 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Signet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIG has reached a high of $83.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.16.

Shares Statistics:

SIG traded an average of 676.51K shares per day over the past three months and 1.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.84M. Shares short for SIG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.36M with a Short Ratio of 5.28M, compared to 5.18M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.79% and a Short% of Float of 25.54%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.36, SIG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%. The current Payout Ratio is 10.20% for SIG, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 10, 2008 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.76 and a low estimate of $5.02, while EPS last year was $5.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.72, with high estimates of $2.81 and low estimates of -$1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.01 and $11.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.71. EPS for the following year is $10.82, with 6 analysts recommending between $12.59 and $6.99.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.69B to a low estimate of $2.6B. As of the current estimate, Signet Jewelers Limited’s year-ago sales were $2.81B, an estimated decrease of -5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.81B, a decrease of -1.60% over than the figure of -$5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.75B.

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.13B and the low estimate is $7.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.