There Is Still Room For Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) was $7.71 for the day, up 0.65% from the previous closing price of $7.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6038415 shares were traded. TME stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.51.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TME’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on January 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tencent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TME has reached a high of $9.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.93.

Shares Statistics:

TME traded an average of 7.37M shares per day over the past three months and 8.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.57B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 837.51M. Shares short for TME as of Jan 30, 2023 were 22.47M with a Short Ratio of 21.22M, compared to 26.28M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.59 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s year-ago sales were $1.06B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, an increase of 9.50% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $988.79M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.34B, down -4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.55B and the low estimate is $4.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.