There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT).

In the latest session, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) closed at $23.81 up 0.38% from its previous closing price of $23.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 522176 shares were traded. EPRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.70.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 53.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 192.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 24, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Patten Mark E bought 1,000 shares for $20.76 per share. The transaction valued at 20,760 led to the insider holds 84,453 shares of the business.

Mavoides Peter M. bought 20,000 shares of EPRT for $413,600 on Jun 13. The President and CEO now owns 459,170 shares after completing the transaction at $20.68 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Essential’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPRT has reached a high of $26.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EPRT has traded an average of 973.15K shares per day and 1.14M over the past ten days. A total of 142.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.86% stake in the company. Shares short for EPRT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.72M with a Short Ratio of 9.16M, compared to 3.61M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 2.75%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EPRT is 1.10, from 0.70 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.41%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $74.53M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $76.47M to a low estimate of $70.96M. As of the current estimate, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.02M, an estimated increase of 14.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.02M, an increase of 11.30% less than the figure of $14.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.19M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $288.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $268.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $284.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $230.23M, up 23.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $329.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $349.08M and the low estimate is $311.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.