There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG).

As of close of business last night, Principal Financial Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $72.33, up 1.03% from its previous closing price of $71.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1179566 shares were traded. PFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.69.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PFG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 17, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $76 to $79.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its In-line to Underperform on November 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $81.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 19 when HELTON SANDRA L sold 1,000 shares for $80.02 per share. The transaction valued at 80,020 led to the insider holds 35,747 shares of the business.

HELTON SANDRA L sold 14,033 shares of PFG for $1,123,342 on Oct 18. The Director now owns 18,245 shares after completing the transaction at $80.05 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Cheong Wee Yee, who serves as the EVP, Principal Asia of the company, sold 2,447 shares for $78.45 each. As a result, the insider received 191,967 and left with 34,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Principal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFG has reached a high of $96.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PFG traded 1.91M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 244.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 241.66M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PFG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.27M with a Short Ratio of 8.52M, compared to 9.68M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.81% and a Short% of Float of 4.33%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.24, PFG has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.00.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.75 and a low estimate of $1.52, while EPS last year was $1.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.76, with high estimates of $1.84 and low estimates of $1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.3 and $6.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7. EPS for the following year is $7.74, with 14 analysts recommending between $8.1 and $7.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $3.22B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.55B to a low estimate of $3B. As of the current estimate, Principal Financial Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.27B, an estimated decrease of -1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.44B, an increase of 9.60% over than the figure of -$1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.38B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.47B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.4B and the low estimate is $14.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.