There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) closed the day trading at $2.48 up 2.90% from the previous closing price of $2.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17989675 shares were traded. BBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BBD, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on November 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $3.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBD has reached a high of $4.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6558, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1938.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BBD traded about 36.71M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BBD traded about 35.22M shares per day. A total of 5.31B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.31B. Insiders hold about 35.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BBD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 30.94M with a Short Ratio of 53.14M, compared to 32.36M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

BBD’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.19, up from 0.60 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 25.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.77. The current Payout Ratio is 117.80% for BBD, which recently paid a dividend on May 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 18, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $5.32B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.32B to a low estimate of $5.32B. As of the current estimate, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s year-ago sales were $6.2B, an estimated decrease of -14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.66B, a decrease of -29.60% less than the figure of -$14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.66B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.15B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.98B and the low estimate is $22.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.