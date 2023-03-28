There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding First BanCorp. (FBP)

The closing price of First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) was $11.38 for the day, up 1.34% from the previous closing price of $11.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1359195 shares were traded. FBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.28.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of FBP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on December 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $14 from $17 previously.

On December 20, 2021, Hovde Group started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.Hovde Group initiated its Outperform rating on December 20, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Heffern John A. bought 3,000 shares for $11.61 per share. The transaction valued at 34,827 led to the insider holds 84,895 shares of the business.

Dedrick Tracey A bought 500 shares of FBP for $6,325 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 25,928 shares after completing the transaction at $12.65 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, RIVERA NAYDA, who serves as the EVP and CRO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $15.81 each. As a result, the insider received 316,238 and left with 231,948 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FBP has reached a high of $16.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.11.

Shares Statistics:

FBP traded an average of 1.48M shares per day over the past three months and 2.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 183.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.14M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FBP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.24M with a Short Ratio of 4.51M, compared to 4.89M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.22, FBP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%. The current Payout Ratio is 28.80% for FBP, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 06, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:15 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.57 and $1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.51. EPS for the following year is $1.66, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $1.59.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $207.1M to a low estimate of $191.41M. As of the current estimate, First BanCorp.’s year-ago sales were $185.62M, an estimated increase of 8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $202.23M, an increase of 3.10% less than the figure of $8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $209.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $190.31M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FBP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $849.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $779.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $822.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $795.29M, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $862.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $883.8M and the low estimate is $847.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.