There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) closed the day trading at $156.58 up 0.01% from the previous closing price of $156.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1637469 shares were traded. MAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $158.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $156.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MAR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 97.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 17.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 16.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 09, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $166.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on December 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $163 to $170.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Menon Rajeev sold 6,000 shares for $176.17 per share. The transaction valued at 1,057,020 led to the insider holds 12,000 shares of the business.

Brown William P sold 2,500 shares of MAR for $425,075 on Feb 24. The Group Pres., US and Canada now owns 17,738 shares after completing the transaction at $170.03 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Reiss Rena Hozore, who serves as the EVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 7,821 shares for $172.02 each. As a result, the insider received 1,345,368 and left with 16,284 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Marriott’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 87.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAR has reached a high of $195.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $131.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 169.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 156.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MAR traded about 1.85M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MAR traded about 2.34M shares per day. A total of 316.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.28M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MAR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.13M with a Short Ratio of 4.05M, compared to 5.02M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 1.49%.

Dividends & Splits

MAR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.60, up from 0.48 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.92%. The current Payout Ratio is 9.60% for MAR, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 21, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1061:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.95 and a low estimate of $1.8, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $1.89 and low estimates of $1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.68 and $6.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.57. EPS for the following year is $7.48, with 20 analysts recommending between $8.3 and $6.25.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $5.47B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.87B to a low estimate of $5.05B. As of the current estimate, Marriott International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.45B, an estimated increase of 23.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.13B, an increase of 22.10% less than the figure of $23.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.63B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.86B, up 46.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.69B and the low estimate is $20.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.