This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY)

In the latest session, Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) closed at $73.85 down -0.63% from its previous closing price of $74.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2021698 shares were traded. BBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.44.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Best Buy Co. Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Telsey Advisory Group on February 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $83 from $88 previously.

On February 08, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $88.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Barry Corie S sold 25,511 shares for $77.95 per share. The transaction valued at 1,988,582 led to the insider holds 364,041 shares of the business.

Bonfig Jason J sold 10,963 shares of BBY for $854,566 on Mar 21. The Chief Merchandising Officer now owns 46,250 shares after completing the transaction at $77.95 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Bilunas Matthew M, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 7,181 shares for $77.95 each. As a result, the insider received 559,759 and left with 72,243 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Best’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBY has reached a high of $100.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.22.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BBY has traded an average of 2.37M shares per day and 3.4M over the past ten days. A total of 221.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.83M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BBY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.17M with a Short Ratio of 12.18M, compared to 10.06M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.05% and a Short% of Float of 6.59%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BBY is 3.68, from 2.35 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.73. The current Payout Ratio is 52.80% for BBY, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 22 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.38 and a low estimate of $1.95, while EPS last year was $2.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.46, with high estimates of $1.71 and low estimates of $0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.87 and $6.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.6. EPS for the following year is $6.71, with 27 analysts recommending between $7.27 and $5.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $14.7B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $15.31B to a low estimate of $14.36B. As of the current estimate, Best Buy Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.36B, an estimated decrease of -10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.08B, a decrease of -5.30% over than the figure of -$10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.12B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.76B, down -10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $45.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.14B and the low estimate is $43.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.