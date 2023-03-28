This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX)

In the latest session, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SWX) closed at $61.32 up 0.11% from its previous closing price of $61.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 548174 shares were traded. SWX stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 30, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $65 from $87 previously.

On June 09, 2022, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $100.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 30, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when ICAHN CARL C bought 407,466 shares for $60.11 per share. The transaction valued at 24,492,781 led to the insider holds 10,213,070 shares of the business.

ICAHN CARL C bought 97,828 shares of SWX for $5,936,203 on Mar 22. The 10% Owner now owns 9,805,604 shares after completing the transaction at $60.68 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, ICAHN CARL C, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 19,770 shares for $60.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,198,655 and bolstered with 9,707,776 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SWX is 0.28, which has changed by -22.77% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -13.21% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SWX has reached a high of $95.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.58.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SWX has traded an average of 530.18K shares per day and 970.28k over the past ten days. A total of 67.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SWX as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 2.50M, compared to 2.92M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.50% and a Short% of Float of 4.76%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SWX is 2.48, from 2.45 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.05.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.04 and a low estimate of $1.21, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.51, with high estimates of $1.94 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.97 and $3.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.53. EPS for the following year is $4.16, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.6 and $3.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.2B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.2B to a low estimate of $1.19B. As of the current estimate, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.08B, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.46B, an increase of 15.10% over than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.46B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.68B, up 26.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5B and the low estimate is $4.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.