This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

As of close of business last night, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s stock clocked out at $213.93, up 1.25% from its previous closing price of $211.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1021727 shares were traded. SHW stock price reached its highest trading level at $214.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $211.10.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SHW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 274.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 83.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2022, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $275.

On October 13, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $280.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on October 13, 2022, with a $280 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Young Bryan J sold 2,750 shares for $220.76 per share. The transaction valued at 607,090 led to the insider holds 7,955 shares of the business.

MORIKIS JOHN G bought 2,207 shares of SHW for $500,327 on Jan 27. The Chairman & CEO now owns 231,344 shares after completing the transaction at $226.70 per share. On May 23, another insider, Binns Justin T, who serves as the President, The Americas Group of the company, sold 1,542 shares for $259.99 each. As a result, the insider received 400,905 and left with 6,877 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHW has reached a high of $285.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $195.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 228.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 232.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SHW traded 1.60M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 257.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 237.16M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SHW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.98M with a Short Ratio of 2.42M, compared to 2.06M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 0.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.89, SHW has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.42. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.83. The current Payout Ratio is 30.60% for SHW, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2021 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 22 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.07 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $1.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.51, with high estimates of $2.84 and low estimates of $2.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9 and $8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.48. EPS for the following year is $9.94, with 26 analysts recommending between $11.75 and $8.59.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $5.12B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.21B to a low estimate of $5.01B. As of the current estimate, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s year-ago sales were $5B, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.86B, a decrease of -0.20% less than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.53B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.15B, down -2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.93B and the low estimate is $21.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.