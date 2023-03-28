This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Wingstop Inc. (WING)

In the latest session, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) closed at $182.11 down -1.18% from its previous closing price of $184.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 577178 shares were traded. WING stock price reached its highest trading level at $184.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $179.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wingstop Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on February 24, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $190.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Anand Krishnan sold 862 shares for $173.21 per share. The transaction valued at 149,311 led to the insider holds 3,639 shares of the business.

Carona Marisa sold 4,485 shares of WING for $762,898 on Feb 24. The SVP & Chief US Franchise Ops now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $170.10 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, Upshaw Donnie, who serves as the SVP Corp Restaurants & CPO of the company, sold 1,088 shares for $172.50 each. As a result, the insider received 187,681 and left with 6,007 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wingstop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 103.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 78.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WING has reached a high of $193.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 165.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 137.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WING has traded an average of 611.63K shares per day and 555.89k over the past ten days. A total of 29.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.76M. Shares short for WING as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 2.71M, compared to 3.39M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.68% and a Short% of Float of 13.94%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WING is 0.76, from 0.53 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.44.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.72 and $1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 21 analysts recommending between $2.07 and $1.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $100.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $104.33M to a low estimate of $87.8M. As of the current estimate, Wingstop Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.03M, an estimated increase of 40.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $97.85M, an increase of 28.40% less than the figure of $40.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $102.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $88.1M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WING’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $356.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $340.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $353.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $282.5M, up 25.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $413.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $426M and the low estimate is $384.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.