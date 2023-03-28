Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Dycom Industries Inc. (DY)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 541779 shares were traded. DY stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.54.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on February 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $88 from $120 previously.

On January 27, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $125.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on August 23, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $90.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Sykes Richard K sold 2,000 shares for $92.35 per share. The transaction valued at 184,700 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

DUKE DWIGHT B sold 4,534 shares of DY for $470,130 on Oct 04. The Director now owns 39,139 shares after completing the transaction at $103.69 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, VILLAVERDE SHARON, who serves as the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 750 shares for $100.01 each. As a result, the insider received 75,008 and left with 7,579 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dycom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DY has reached a high of $122.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.99.

Shares Statistics:

DY traded an average of 565.18K shares per day over the past three months and 1.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.43M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.19M, compared to 1.32M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.47% and a Short% of Float of 4.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.21 and $3.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.07. EPS for the following year is $5.31, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.25 and $4.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $831M to a low estimate of $813.09M. As of the current estimate, Dycom Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $761.48M, an estimated increase of 8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $937.25M, an increase of 7.00% less than the figure of $8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $961.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $910.66M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13B, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.14B and the low estimate is $3.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.