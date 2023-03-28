Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Exelon Corporation (EXC)

The closing price of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) was $40.52 for the day, up 0.70% from the previous closing price of $40.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5371923 shares were traded. EXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.40.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of EXC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 03, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $43.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on April 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Khouzami Carim V sold 6,000 shares for $41.65 per share. The transaction valued at 249,900 led to the insider holds 4,498 shares of the business.

Anthony John Tyler sold 4,451 shares of EXC for $211,378 on May 18. The CEO of Pepco Holdings LLC now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $47.49 per share. On Apr 01, another insider, Souza Fabian, who serves as the SVP & Corporate Controller of the company, sold 21,400 shares for $47.61 each. As a result, the insider received 1,018,854 and left with 2,337 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Exelon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXC has reached a high of $50.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.97.

Shares Statistics:

EXC traded an average of 7.30M shares per day over the past three months and 11.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 995.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 991.34M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EXC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.7M with a Short Ratio of 13.42M, compared to 12.84M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 0.98%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.53, EXC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.30. The current Payout Ratio is 61.30% for EXC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 05, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.28 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.26. EPS for the following year is $2.36, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $2.33.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.71B to a low estimate of $2.83B. As of the current estimate, Exelon Corporation’s year-ago sales were $9.63B, an estimated decrease of -57.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.17B, a decrease of -3.00% over than the figure of -$57.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.56B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.35B, down -48.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.14B and the low estimate is $18.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.