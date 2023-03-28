Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB)

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) closed the day trading at $47.22 down -0.71% from the previous closing price of $47.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 611313 shares were traded. KTB stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.90.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KTB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on March 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $63 from $44 previously.

On July 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $40.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $41.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Waldeck Christopher sold 35,684 shares for $50.99 per share. The transaction valued at 1,819,354 led to the insider holds 92,252 shares of the business.

Sumner Susan Denise sold 11,535 shares of KTB for $582,821 on Mar 14. The VP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 16,326 shares after completing the transaction at $50.53 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Waldron Thomas E., who serves as the EVP, Co-COO, GB Pres Wrangler of the company, sold 31,237 shares for $51.93 each. As a result, the insider received 1,622,169 and left with 101,347 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kontoor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KTB has reached a high of $53.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.36.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KTB traded about 423.35K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KTB traded about 472.3k shares per day. A total of 55.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.66M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KTB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 4.19M, compared to 4.41M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.69% and a Short% of Float of 8.87%.

Dividends & Splits

KTB’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.92, up from 0.40 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.46 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.4 and $3.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.28. EPS for the following year is $4.44, with 8 analysts recommending between $5 and $3.59.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $668.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $682.9M to a low estimate of $647M. As of the current estimate, Kontoor Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $681.09M, an estimated decrease of -1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $669.9M, a decrease of -1.40% over than the figure of -$1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $691.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $633.52M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KTB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.48B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.67B and the low estimate is $2.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.