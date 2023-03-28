TransUnion (TRU) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) closed the day trading at $58.32 down -0.66% from the previous closing price of $58.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2158538 shares were traded. TRU stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TRU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 01, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $72 to $91.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when RUSSELL HEATHER J sold 7,996 shares for $57.41 per share. The transaction valued at 459,050 led to the insider holds 31,535 shares of the business.

MAULDIN RICHARD DANE sold 7,250 shares of TRU for $439,604 on Mar 16. The EVP – Operations now owns 24,805 shares after completing the transaction at $60.63 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Cartwright Christopher A, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $79.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,985,450 and bolstered with 226,410 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TransUnion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRU has reached a high of $105.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.21.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TRU traded about 1.64M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TRU traded about 2.01M shares per day. A total of 192.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.10M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TRU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.9M with a Short Ratio of 4.43M, compared to 3.74M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.91%.

Dividends & Splits

TRU’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.42, up from 0.22 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.69 and $3.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.64. EPS for the following year is $3.58, with 19 analysts recommending between $4 and $2.13.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $906.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $916.82M to a low estimate of $896.5M. As of the current estimate, TransUnion’s year-ago sales were $789.8M, an estimated increase of 14.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $923.93M, an increase of 0.30% less than the figure of $14.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $944.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $898.2M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.96B, up 25.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.97B and the low estimate is $3.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.