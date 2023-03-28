United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) closed at $41.94 in the last session, up 1.40% from day before closing price of $41.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6788044 shares were traded. UAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UAL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on March 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $80 from $52 previously.

On March 07, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $70.

Redburn Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on February 08, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $55.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when SHAPIRO EDWARD bought 25,000 shares for $42.59 per share. The transaction valued at 1,064,648 led to the insider holds 200,000 shares of the business.

KENNY CHRIS sold 16,000 shares of UAL for $783,070 on Feb 10. The Vice President & Controller now owns 8,132 shares after completing the transaction at $48.94 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Hart Gregory L, who serves as the EVP & Chief Growth Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $50.73 each. As a result, the insider received 1,014,700 and left with 19,652 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAL has reached a high of $55.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.48.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UAL traded on average about 8.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.69M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 327.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 325.89M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UAL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 18.8M with a Short Ratio of 15.85M, compared to 15.27M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.75% and a Short% of Float of 6.43%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for UAL, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 22, 2008 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 06, 2008. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 20, 1996 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was -$4.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.69, with high estimates of $4.17 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11 and $4.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.22. EPS for the following year is $9.9, with 15 analysts recommending between $12 and $7.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11.5B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.84B to a low estimate of $11.35B. As of the current estimate, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.57B, an estimated increase of 52.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.69B, an increase of 13.00% less than the figure of $52.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.83B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.95B, up 17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $57.16B and the low estimate is $54.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.