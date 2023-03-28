Update from Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) was $270.19 for the day, up 0.94% from the previous closing price of $267.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1078513 shares were traded. APD stock price reached its highest trading level at $274.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $268.42.

Ratios:

Our analysis of APD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $335.

Vertical Research Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 04, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $328.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Major Sean D sold 485 shares for $313.00 per share. The transaction valued at 151,803 led to the insider holds 14,275 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Air’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APD has reached a high of $328.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $218.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 290.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 271.00.

Shares Statistics:

APD traded an average of 1.14M shares per day over the past three months and 1.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 222.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.96M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.40% stake in the company. Shares short for APD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.10M, compared to 3.01M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.36, APD has a forward annual dividend rate of 7.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.21. The current Payout Ratio is 63.40% for APD, which recently paid a dividend on May 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 02, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1081:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.71 and a low estimate of $2.6, while EPS last year was $2.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.9, with high estimates of $3.08 and low estimates of $2.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.5 and $11.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.34. EPS for the following year is $12.5, with 19 analysts recommending between $13.23 and $11.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.2B to a low estimate of $2.83B. As of the current estimate, Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.95B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.3B, an increase of 3.40% less than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.15B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.7B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.18B and the low estimate is $13.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.