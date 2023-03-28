Update from Genuine Parts Company (GPC): A steady trajectory

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) closed the day trading at $159.03 up 1.37% from the previous closing price of $156.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1187317 shares were traded. GPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $159.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $157.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GPC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 12, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $124 to $147.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on May 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $133.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Genuine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPC has reached a high of $187.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 168.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 162.00.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GPC traded about 1.19M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GPC traded about 2M shares per day. A total of 141.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.98M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GPC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 2.98M, compared to 2.93M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.29% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Dividends & Splits

GPC’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.80, up from 3.18 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.86. The current Payout Ratio is 42.80% for GPC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 14, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.99 and a low estimate of $1.83, while EPS last year was $1.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.93, with high estimates of $2.11 and low estimates of $1.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.29 and $8.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.17. EPS for the following year is $8.69, with 13 analysts recommending between $9.21 and $8.3.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $5.33B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.54B to a low estimate of $5.21B. As of the current estimate, Genuine Parts Company’s year-ago sales were $4.8B, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.45B, an increase of 3.00% less than the figure of $11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.3B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.87B, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.27B and the low estimate is $22.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.