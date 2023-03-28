Update from Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW): A steady trajectory

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) closed the day trading at $7.46 down -0.93% from the previous closing price of $7.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13605071 shares were traded. MPW stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.45.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MPW, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 14, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $16.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 07 when HAMNER R STEVEN sold 285,000 shares for $21.04 per share. The transaction valued at 5,996,400 led to the insider holds 1,961,214 shares of the business.

Aldag Edward K JR sold 615,000 shares of MPW for $13,117,950 on Mar 30. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 3,497,206 shares after completing the transaction at $21.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Medical’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPW has reached a high of $21.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MPW traded about 16.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MPW traded about 23.9M shares per day. A total of 598.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 592.64M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MPW as of Jan 30, 2023 were 102.7M with a Short Ratio of 121.92M, compared to 104.06M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.17% and a Short% of Float of 24.34%.

Dividends & Splits

MPW’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.16, up from 1.09 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.10.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.04 and $1.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.01. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.44 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $372.99M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $386M to a low estimate of $345.45M. As of the current estimate, Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $409.33M, an estimated decrease of -8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $379.27M, a decrease of -7.40% over than the figure of -$8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $402.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $345.52M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54B, down -0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.