What shareholders can do to beat the market with Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) stock

As of close of business last night, Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s stock clocked out at $33.55, up 0.09% from its previous closing price of $33.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 532085 shares were traded. AIRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.51.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AIRC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2023, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $39.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Buy on December 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Murphy Devin Ignatius bought 2,500 shares for $34.00 per share. The transaction valued at 85,000 led to the insider holds 11,386 shares of the business.

Rayis John D bought 1,000 shares of AIRC for $34,480 on Mar 17. The Director now owns 9,412 shares after completing the transaction at $34.48 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Kimmel Keith M, who serves as the President, Property Operations of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $35.75 each. As a result, the insider received 285,990 and left with 34,345 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Apartment’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 409.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIRC has reached a high of $55.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.91.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AIRC traded 861.39K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.14M. Shares short for AIRC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.52M, compared to 2.52M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 3.67%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.31, AIRC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.06.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $2.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $199.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $203M to a low estimate of $195.19M. As of the current estimate, Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s year-ago sales were $181.48M, an estimated increase of 9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $204.53M, an increase of 11.50% over than the figure of $9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $208.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $198.51M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $861.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $780.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $827.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $773.72M, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $789.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $885.67M and the low estimate is $591.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.