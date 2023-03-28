What shareholders can do to beat the market with DTE Energy Company (DTE) stock

As of close of business last night, DTE Energy Company’s stock clocked out at $105.69, down -0.99% from its previous closing price of $106.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1495853 shares were traded. DTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $105.22.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DTE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 633.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 23, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $142 to $140.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $142.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on April 26, 2022, with a $142 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Chavez JoAnn sold 1,000 shares for $135.62 per share. The transaction valued at 135,620 led to the insider holds 9,657 shares of the business.

Richard Robert A. sold 2,900 shares of DTE for $377,899 on Aug 02. The Executive Vice President now owns 18,046 shares after completing the transaction at $130.31 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Harris Joi M., who serves as the Pres. & COO – DTE Gas Company of the company, sold 1,800 shares for $130.13 each. As a result, the insider received 234,234 and left with 8,011 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DTE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DTE has reached a high of $140.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DTE traded 1.18M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 201.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.24M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DTE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 1.71M, compared to 1.9M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.20, DTE has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.81. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.20. The current Payout Ratio is 65.10% for DTE, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1175:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $1.15, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.02, with high estimates of $2.54 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.06 and $5.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.01. EPS for the following year is $6.25, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.35 and $6.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $2.75B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.71B to a low estimate of $602.43M. As of the current estimate, DTE Energy Company’s year-ago sales were $4.65B, an estimated decrease of -40.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.44B, a decrease of -3.10% over than the figure of -$40.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.29B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.96B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.37B and the low estimate is $11.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.