What shareholders can do to beat the market with ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) stock

As of close of business last night, ICON Public Limited Company’s stock clocked out at $207.89, up 0.56% from its previous closing price of $206.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 935973 shares were traded. ICLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $235.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $204.35.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ICLR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 58.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $260 from $215 previously.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $265 to $260.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ICON’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICLR has reached a high of $263.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $171.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 226.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 212.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ICLR traded 505.71K shares on average per day over the past three months and 563.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.08M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.82% stake in the company. Shares short for ICLR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 921.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.81M, compared to 693.9k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.13% and a Short% of Float of 1.14%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.13 and a low estimate of $2.93, while EPS last year was $2.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.88, with high estimates of $3.01 and low estimates of $2.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.75 and $11.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.68. EPS for the following year is $12.56, with 11 analysts recommending between $12.75 and $12.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $1.96B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.01B to a low estimate of $1.95B. As of the current estimate, ICON Public Limited Company’s year-ago sales were $1.89B, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.98B, an increase of 3.90% less than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.94B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.48B, up 41.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.22B and the low estimate is $8.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.