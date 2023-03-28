What shareholders can do to beat the market with Masco Corporation (MAS) stock

In the latest session, Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) closed at $47.75 down -0.65% from its previous closing price of $48.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2099571 shares were traded. MAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.39.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Masco Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on February 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $56 from $43 previously.

On February 10, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $49 to $57.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Hold to Sell on January 11, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $43.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Allman Keith J. sold 33,947 shares for $53.26 per share. The transaction valued at 1,808,017 led to the insider holds 200,305 shares of the business.

Allman Keith J. sold 69,203 shares of MAS for $3,849,588 on Feb 14. The President and CEO now owns 258,085 shares after completing the transaction at $55.63 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Sznewajs John G, who serves as the VP and CFO of the company, sold 18,240 shares for $56.37 each. As a result, the insider received 1,028,189 and left with 194,044 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Masco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAS has reached a high of $58.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.69.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MAS has traded an average of 1.86M shares per day and 2.24M over the past ten days. A total of 228.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 224.74M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MAS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.69M with a Short Ratio of 6.28M, compared to 6.51M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 3.39%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MAS is 1.14, from 0.56 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.33. The current Payout Ratio is 30.70% for MAS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1138:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4 and $3.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.61. EPS for the following year is $3.94, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $3.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.9B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.14B to a low estimate of $1.28B. As of the current estimate, Masco Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.2B, an estimated decrease of -13.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.07B, a decrease of -11.80% over than the figure of -$13.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.24B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.68B, down -9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.87B and the low estimate is $5.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.