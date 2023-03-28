What shareholders can do to beat the market with Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) stock

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 29994320 shares were traded. SWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6300.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SWN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 103.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Southwestern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWN has reached a high of $9.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.2964, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4094.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SWN traded 26.05M shares on average per day over the past three months and 30.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.10B. Insiders hold about 0.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SWN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 62.27M with a Short Ratio of 67.03M, compared to 49.85M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.64% and a Short% of Float of 7.56%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.67 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 21 analysts recommending between $2.8 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $1.8B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.6B to a low estimate of $1.19B. As of the current estimate, Southwestern Energy Company’s year-ago sales were $2.95B, an estimated decrease of -38.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.79B, a decrease of -39.20% less than the figure of -$38.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.28B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.67B, up 40.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.4B and the low estimate is $4.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.