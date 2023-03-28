Which analyst expects Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Cantaloupe Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.36, up 2.68% from its previous closing price of $5.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 538149 shares were traded. CTLP stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.22.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CTLP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Harris Ian Jiro bought 5,010 shares for $4.00 per share. The transaction valued at 20,040 led to the insider holds 120,600 shares of the business.

Stewart Scott Matthew bought 2,500 shares of CTLP for $10,000 on Dec 19. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 26,528 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Harris Ian Jiro, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,750 shares for $3.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,810 and bolstered with 115,590 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTLP has reached a high of $7.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CTLP traded 525.79K shares on average per day over the past three months and 654.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.33M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CTLP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 454.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.69M, compared to 544.04k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.63% and a Short% of Float of 0.78%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.25 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $60.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.69M to a low estimate of $58.9M. As of the current estimate, Cantaloupe Inc.’s year-ago sales were $50.3M, an estimated increase of 19.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $65.66M, an increase of 13.10% less than the figure of $19.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $69.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $63.44M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTLP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $248.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $240.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $244.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $205.2M, up 19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $280.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $286.1M and the low estimate is $276.84M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.