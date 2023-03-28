Which analyst expects Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) closed at $22.47 up 1.13% from its previous closing price of $22.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 946993 shares were traded. OFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.33.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Corporate Office Properties Trust’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 202.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on September 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $28 from $30 previously.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded its Sector Weight to Underweight on January 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when DENTON ROBERT L sold 3,416 shares for $26.74 per share. The transaction valued at 91,360 led to the insider holds 3,941 shares of the business.

Thor Greg J sold 2,000 shares of OFC for $58,702 on Mar 29. The SVP–CAO & CONTROLLER now owns 18,096 shares after completing the transaction at $29.35 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Thor Greg J, who serves as the SVP–CAO & CONTROLLER of the company, sold 2,333 shares for $28.79 each. As a result, the insider received 67,157 and left with 20,096 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Corporate’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OFC has reached a high of $29.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.00.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OFC has traded an average of 677.55K shares per day and 1.02M over the past ten days. A total of 112.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.03M. Shares short for OFC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.41M with a Short Ratio of 3.85M, compared to 2.91M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 4.40%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OFC is 1.14, from 1.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.13.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.1. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $155.18M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $155.4M to a low estimate of $154.89M. As of the current estimate, Corporate Office Properties Trust’s year-ago sales were $144.26M, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $156.03M, an increase of 8.90% over than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $157.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $155.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $629.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $580.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $617.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $586.38M, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $654.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $667M and the low estimate is $637.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.