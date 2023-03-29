A correction may be in store for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares?

As of close of business last night, Agenus Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.48, down -5.13% from its previous closing price of $1.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4180979 shares were traded. AGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AGEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 28, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.

On December 16, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on December 16, 2021, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGEN has reached a high of $3.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1144, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4095.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AGEN traded 4.83M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 304.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.86M. Insiders hold about 8.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AGEN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 22.14M with a Short Ratio of 21.17M, compared to 19.46M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.26% and a Short% of Float of 7.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.72 and -$0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.61 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $21.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.6M to a low estimate of $17.5M. As of the current estimate, Agenus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.26M, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $95.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $84.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $89.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $295.67M, down -69.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $129.5M and the low estimate is $48.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.