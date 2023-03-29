A correction may be in store for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) shares?

As of close of business last night, Regions Financial Corporation’s stock clocked out at $18.31, up 0.27% from its previous closing price of $18.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8968674 shares were traded. RF stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.92.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 21, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on December 21, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Ritter William D. sold 13,000 shares for $23.42 per share. The transaction valued at 304,456 led to the insider holds 24,344 shares of the business.

Lusco C. Matthew sold 100,000 shares of RF for $2,282,760 on Jan 25. The SEVP & CRO now owns 77,843 shares after completing the transaction at $22.83 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Regions’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RF has reached a high of $24.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.40.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RF traded 11.19M shares on average per day over the past three months and 23.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 932.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 929.75M. Insiders hold about 0.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RF as of Jan 12, 2023 were 22.8M with a Short Ratio of 24.15M, compared to 19.9M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.44% and a Short% of Float of 3.16%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.62, RF has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.38. The current Payout Ratio is 30.90% for RF, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2004 when the company split stock in a 12346:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.75 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.56. EPS for the following year is $2.55, with 23 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $2.34.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $1.99B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.02B to a low estimate of $1.92B. As of the current estimate, Regions Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.61B, an estimated increase of 23.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.98B, an increase of 12.30% less than the figure of $23.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.95B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.21B, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.05B and the low estimate is $7.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.