A glimpse at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.47, up 4.26% from its previous closing price of $1.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 49459854 shares were traded. APE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of APE’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Antara Capital LP sold 48,000,579 shares for $1.51 per share. The transaction valued at 72,480,874 led to the insider holds 179,231,928 shares of the business.

Antara Capital LP bought 380,900 shares of APE for $2,468,232 on Mar 03. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $6.48 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Antara Capital LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 17,557,400 shares for $2.46 each. As a result, the insider received 43,191,204 and left with 227,232,507 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APE has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9888, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3204.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that APE traded 28.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 20.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 937.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 936.35M. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.72% stake in the company. Shares short for APE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 34.85M with a Short Ratio of 29.42M, compared to 30.59M on Dec 29, 2022.