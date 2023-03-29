A glimpse at Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3574958 shares were traded. HPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HPP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2023, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Diramerian Harout Krikor bought 3,975 shares for $6.27 per share. The transaction valued at 24,923 led to the insider holds 50,921 shares of the business.

COLEMAN VICTOR J bought 9,300 shares of HPP for $98,859 on Dec 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 615,369 shares after completing the transaction at $10.63 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, LAMMAS MARK T, who serves as the President of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $11.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 55,550 and bolstered with 189,865 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPP has reached a high of $28.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HPP traded 2.98M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 140.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.00M. Shares short for HPP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.08M with a Short Ratio of 9.22M, compared to 9.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.73% and a Short% of Float of 8.40%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, HPP has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 17.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.18.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.71.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $263.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $268.73M to a low estimate of $254.5M. As of the current estimate, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $244.51M, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $266.47M, an increase of 6.00% less than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $271.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $258.9M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 4.20% from the average estimate.