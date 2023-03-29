A Stock You Should Be Looking At: REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)

The price of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) closed at $0.29 in the last session, up 0.66% from day before closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0019 from its previous closing price. On the day, 830904 shares were traded. REE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3049 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2850.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at REE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 25, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $1.

On January 14, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $9.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on January 14, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REE has reached a high of $2.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4355, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7674.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, REE traded on average about 661.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.05M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 327.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.72M. Insiders hold about 17.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.40% stake in the company. Shares short for REE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.73M, compared to 1.48M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.52% and a Short% of Float of 0.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45M and the low estimate is $16.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3,173.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.