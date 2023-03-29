An investigation into Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $0.23 in the prior trading day, Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) closed at $0.19, down -19.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0484 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2084282 shares were traded. AKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2390 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1851.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AKTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley FBR on January 04, 2019, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $3 from $2.50 previously.

On February 08, 2018, B. Riley FBR Inc. started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKTX has reached a high of $1.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3845, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6809.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 129.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 325.84k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 74.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.83M. Insiders hold about 7.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AKTX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 93.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 75.64k on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.3.