An investigation into BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s technical aspects

The price of BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB) closed at $2.35 in the last session, down -5.62% from day before closing price of $2.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 739259 shares were traded. BCAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3050.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BCAB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on September 15, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On May 05, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $5.

On March 21, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on March 21, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when MCBRINN SYLVIA bought 3,700 shares for $8.33 per share. The transaction valued at 30,813 led to the insider holds 9,125 shares of the business.

MCBRINN SYLVIA bought 2,000 shares of BCAB for $16,540 on Nov 22. The Director now owns 5,425 shares after completing the transaction at $8.27 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, MCBRINN SYLVIA, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $8.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,200 and bolstered with 3,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCAB has reached a high of $12.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2125, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9879.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BCAB traded on average about 737.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 467.06k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.18M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BCAB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 3.27M, compared to 4.16M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.13% and a Short% of Float of 7.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.87, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.75, with high estimates of -$0.64 and low estimates of -$0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.52 and -$3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.82. EPS for the following year is -$2.71, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.32 and -$4.22.