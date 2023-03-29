An investigation into Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $21.47 in the prior trading day, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) closed at $20.53, down -4.38%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3423876 shares were traded. FYBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.30.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FYBR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on March 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $19 from $23 previously.

On February 27, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $37.

On September 09, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on September 09, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 81,208 shares for $23.63 per share. The transaction valued at 1,918,848 led to the insider holds 35,705,132 shares of the business.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 81,208 shares of FYBR for $1,918,848 on Mar 16. The 10% Owner now owns 35,705,132 shares after completing the transaction at $23.63 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 81,208 shares for $23.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,918,848 and bolstered with 35,705,132 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Frontier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 52.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FYBR has reached a high of $30.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.34.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.49M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 244.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.48M. Shares short for FYBR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 15.17M with a Short Ratio of 18.60M, compared to 17.19M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.19% and a Short% of Float of 7.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.43B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.44B to a low estimate of $1.41B. As of the current estimate, Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.54B, an estimated decrease of -7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.42B, a decrease of -1.60% over than the figure of -$7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.42B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FYBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.41B, down -9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.81B and the low estimate is $5.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.