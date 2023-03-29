An investigation into Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $2.11 in the prior trading day, Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) closed at $1.92, down -9.00%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1596741 shares were traded. GNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GNS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNS has reached a high of $36.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0649, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1956.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 21.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.87M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 24.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.49M. Insiders hold about 51.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GNS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 23.64k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.87% and a Short% of Float of 16.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51.61M and the low estimate is $50M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.