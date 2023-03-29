An investigation into QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s technical aspects

The price of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) closed at $7.49 in the last session, down -0.40% from day before closing price of $7.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1820626 shares were traded. QS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.42.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.90 and its Current Ratio is at 22.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on December 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $5 from $8 previously.

On September 29, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $10.Truist initiated its Hold rating on September 29, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Singh Jagdeep sold 355,000 shares for $7.78 per share. The transaction valued at 2,760,870 led to the insider holds 970,877 shares of the business.

Singh Jagdeep sold 301,406 shares of QS for $2,524,034 on Mar 07. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 970,877 shares after completing the transaction at $8.37 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Singh Mohit, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 13,279 shares for $8.34 each. As a result, the insider received 110,703 and left with 564,478 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QS has reached a high of $22.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.80.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QS traded on average about 6.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.72M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 436.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 266.78M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 62.85M with a Short Ratio of 52.32M, compared to 59.97M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.42% and a Short% of Float of 23.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.89. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.61 and -$1.13.