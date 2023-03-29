An overall feel about Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) closed at $0.29 down -3.73% from its previous closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0111 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2240804 shares were traded. CISO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2998 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2749.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CISO has reached a high of $10.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9485, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6293.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CISO has traded an average of 2.94M shares per day and 15.71M over the past ten days. A total of 142.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.73M. Insiders hold about 61.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CISO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 633.92k with a Short Ratio of 1.65M, compared to 615.42k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $77.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $77.5M and the low estimate is $77.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 55.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.