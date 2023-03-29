An overall feel about Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) closed at $0.68 down -3.69% from its previous closing price of $0.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0261 from its previous closing price. On the day, 631717 shares were traded. SOND stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7254 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6751.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sonder Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on April 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Davidson Francis bought 29,279 shares for $1.07 per share. The transaction valued at 31,270 led to the insider holds 3,444,579 shares of the business.

Davidson Francis bought 29,999 shares of SOND for $32,819 on Mar 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 3,415,300 shares after completing the transaction at $1.09 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Davidson Francis, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 30,909 shares for $1.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 34,216 and bolstered with 3,385,301 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOND has reached a high of $5.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1583, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5302.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SOND has traded an average of 906.18K shares per day and 858.63k over the past ten days. A total of 216.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.84M. Insiders hold about 27.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SOND as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.68M with a Short Ratio of 9.81M, compared to 11.16M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.44% and a Short% of Float of 5.03%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$8.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $130.97M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $132.1M to a low estimate of $129.83M. As of the current estimate, Sonder Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $86.66M, an estimated increase of 51.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $141.65M, an increase of 76.00% over than the figure of $51.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $141.65M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $458.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $456.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $457.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $232.94M, up 96.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $586.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $647.84M and the low estimate is $545M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.