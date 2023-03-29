Analysis of PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD): Selected Notes

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) closed the day trading at $2.13 down -3.18% from the previous closing price of $2.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 657600 shares were traded. PXMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2921 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PXMD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Weisman Howard J. sold 3,495 shares for $1.44 per share. The transaction valued at 5,033 led to the insider holds 541,633 shares of the business.

Rome Zachary sold 3,371 shares of PXMD for $4,854 on Mar 09. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 288,452 shares after completing the transaction at $1.44 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Derby Michael, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 2,143 shares for $1.43 each. As a result, the insider received 3,064 and left with 324,430 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PXMD has reached a high of $10.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3854, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4184.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PXMD traded about 1.32M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PXMD traded about 2.64M shares per day. A total of 11.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.87M. Insiders hold about 76.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PXMD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 315.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 485.7k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 6.68%.