Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX): Selected Notes

The closing price of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) was $2.29 for the day, down -2.14% from the previous closing price of $2.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3855368 shares were traded. RLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RLX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.00 and its Current Ratio is at 14.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on November 01, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On March 12, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On February 22, 2021, China Renaissance started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.China Renaissance initiated its Buy rating on February 22, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RLX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLX has reached a high of $3.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3674, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9185.

Shares Statistics:

RLX traded an average of 10.48M shares per day over the past three months and 7.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.31B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 381.09M. Insiders hold about 39.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RLX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 23.77M with a Short Ratio of 24.79M, compared to 27.67M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $80.41M to a low estimate of $80.41M. As of the current estimate, RLX Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $232.97M, an estimated decrease of -65.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $815.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $796.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $806.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18B, down -31.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $620.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $630.19M and the low estimate is $611.76M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -23.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.