Analysis of TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI): Selected Notes

The closing price of TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) was $2.62 for the day, up 0.38% from the previous closing price of $2.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 879222 shares were traded. TTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TTI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its Underperform to Outperform on February 02, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when McNiven Roy bought 7,500 shares for $3.49 per share. The transaction valued at 26,169 led to the insider holds 17,500 shares of the business.

Murphy Brady M bought 30,000 shares of TTI for $102,300 on Mar 08. The President & CEO now owns 1,722,450 shares after completing the transaction at $3.41 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, BATES THOMAS R JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $3.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 51,300 and bolstered with 454,260 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TETRA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTI has reached a high of $5.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5170, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8335.

Shares Statistics:

TTI traded an average of 1.27M shares per day over the past three months and 2.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 128.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.78M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TTI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 2.3M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $143.1M to a low estimate of $128M. As of the current estimate, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $113.15M, an estimated increase of 19.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $144.77M, an increase of 11.30% less than the figure of $19.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $141.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $548.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $534M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $541.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $388.27M, up 39.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $636.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $643M and the low estimate is $625M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.