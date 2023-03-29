Are analysts optimistic about Invitae Corporation’s (NYSE:NVTA) stock?

The closing price of Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) was $1.20 for the day, down -4.76% from the previous closing price of $1.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6106682 shares were traded. NVTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1700.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of NVTA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 15.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $1.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Wen Yafei sold 2,625 shares for $1.41 per share. The transaction valued at 3,701 led to the insider holds 443,749 shares of the business.

Brida Thomas sold 2,625 shares of NVTA for $3,701 on Mar 13. The insider now owns 437,642 shares after completing the transaction at $1.41 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Nussbaum Robert L, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,625 shares for $1.41 each. As a result, the insider received 3,701 and left with 447,907 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVTA has reached a high of $9.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9840, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5048.

Shares Statistics:

NVTA traded an average of 9.02M shares per day over the past three months and 8.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 244.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.49M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NVTA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 44.14M with a Short Ratio of 46.71M, compared to 43.68M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.17% and a Short% of Float of 20.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.14 and -$2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.4. EPS for the following year is -$1.63, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.03 and -$2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $125.21M to a low estimate of $117.26M. As of the current estimate, Invitae Corporation’s year-ago sales were $126.12M, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $122.17M, a decrease of -1.20% over than the figure of -$3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $127.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112.19M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $519.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $511.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $515.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $460.45M, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $516.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $527.03M and the low estimate is $480.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.