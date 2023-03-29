Are analysts optimistic about KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) stock?

The closing price of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) was $12.37 for the day, down -0.96% from the previous closing price of $12.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22098967 shares were traded. KEY stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.17.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of KEY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on March 10, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought 2,000 shares for $12.95 per share. The transaction valued at 25,900 led to the insider holds 42,961 shares of the business.

Brady Amy G. sold 45,000 shares of KEY for $701,100 on Mar 10. The Chief Information Officer now owns 119,121 shares after completing the transaction at $15.58 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Mago Angela G, who serves as the Head of Commercial Bank of the company, sold 5,352 shares for $19.95 each. As a result, the insider received 106,772 and left with 194,280 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KeyCorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KEY has reached a high of $23.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.54.

Shares Statistics:

KEY traded an average of 19.61M shares per day over the past three months and 40.65M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 924.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 921.23M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KEY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 20.58M with a Short Ratio of 28.26M, compared to 19.84M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 2.51%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.74, KEY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.82. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.90. The current Payout Ratio is 40.40% for KEY, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 08, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.2 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $2.28, with 19 analysts recommending between $2.55 and $1.81.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.9B to a low estimate of $1.78B. As of the current estimate, KeyCorp’s year-ago sales were $1.7B, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.87B, an increase of 4.30% less than the figure of $8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.78B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KEY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.27B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.35B and the low estimate is $7.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.