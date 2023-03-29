Are analysts optimistic about Polished.com Inc.’s (AMEX:POL) stock?

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL) closed the day trading at $0.45 down -4.35% from the previous closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0205 from its previous closing price. On the day, 578517 shares were traded. POL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4849 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4510.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of POL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Polished.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POL has reached a high of $2.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6553, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7789.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, POL traded about 774.09K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, POL traded about 581.2k shares per day. A total of 106.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.33M. Insiders hold about 4.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.30% stake in the company. Shares short for POL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.37M with a Short Ratio of 8.27M, compared to 9.32M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.91% and a Short% of Float of 9.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $136.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $153.4M to a low estimate of $120M. As of the current estimate, Polished.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.07M, an estimated increase of 113.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $140.1M, a decrease of -1.20% less than the figure of $113.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $160.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $120M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $630.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $504.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $567.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $362.3M, up 56.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $607.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $700M and the low estimate is $514.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.