Are KORE Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KORE) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, KORE Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KORE) closed at $1.29 up 3.20% from its previous closing price of $1.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 699819 shares were traded. KORE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of KORE Group Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on January 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On January 10, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $8.

On December 17, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $7.50.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on December 17, 2021, with a $7.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Bahl Romil bought 10,000 shares for $1.65 per share. The transaction valued at 16,500 led to the insider holds 202,751 shares of the business.

Kennedy Jack William Jr. bought 5,000 shares of KORE for $8,088 on Dec 21. The EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec now owns 6,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.62 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Kennedy Jack William Jr., who serves as the EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec of the company, bought 1,250 shares for $1.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,000 and bolstered with 7,250 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KORE has reached a high of $6.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7640, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3500.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KORE has traded an average of 113.16K shares per day and 210.64k over the past ten days. A total of 76.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.06M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.00% stake in the company. Shares short for KORE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 595.42k with a Short Ratio of 1.00M, compared to 375.72k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.59. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $60.94M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $64M to a low estimate of $59.8M. As of the current estimate, KORE Group Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.3M, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.69M, a decrease of -7.60% less than the figure of -$5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $61.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KORE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $270M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $265.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $266.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $248.22M, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $280.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $285.8M and the low estimate is $276.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.