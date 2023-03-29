As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) offers stability

The closing price of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) was $3.33 for the day, up 2.46% from the previous closing price of $3.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2215143 shares were traded. PSNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PSNY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSNY has reached a high of $13.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0365, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.6171.

Shares Statistics:

PSNY traded an average of 2.75M shares per day over the past three months and 4.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.92M. Insiders hold about 51.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PSNY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.3M with a Short Ratio of 6.85M, compared to 10.19M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.