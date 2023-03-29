As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) offers stability

The closing price of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) was $1.33 for the day, up 4.72% from the previous closing price of $1.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 662860 shares were traded. XERS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2600.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of XERS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On April 28, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.50.

On November 17, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on November 17, 2021, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Edick Paul R bought 20,000 shares for $1.45 per share. The transaction valued at 29,000 led to the insider holds 1,528,064 shares of the business.

Edick Paul R bought 100,000 shares of XERS for $140,380 on May 12. The insider now owns 1,508,064 shares after completing the transaction at $1.40 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XERS has reached a high of $2.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2656, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4579.

Shares Statistics:

XERS traded an average of 1.12M shares per day over the past three months and 668.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 135.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.35M. Insiders hold about 2.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.50% stake in the company. Shares short for XERS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.49M with a Short Ratio of 8.28M, compared to 5.84M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.77% and a Short% of Float of 5.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.72. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.3M to a low estimate of $29.58M. As of the current estimate, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $21.43M, an estimated increase of 44.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.35M, an increase of 46.60% over than the figure of $44.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $33.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XERS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $109.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $106.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $108.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.59M, up 117.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $152.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $175.2M and the low estimate is $133.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.