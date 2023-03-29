AUMN (Golden Minerals Company) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) closed at $0.20 up 2.50% from its previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513167 shares were traded. AUMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Golden Minerals Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on July 17, 2015, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $0.40 from $0.90 previously.

On October 09, 2014, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $1.30 to $1.15.

On August 25, 2014, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $1.80.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on August 25, 2014, with a $1.80 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUMN has reached a high of $0.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2504, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2780.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AUMN has traded an average of 531.27K shares per day and 1.16M over the past ten days. A total of 172.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.46M. Insiders hold about 1.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AUMN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.98M with a Short Ratio of 2.02M, compared to 2.03M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.86M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.86M to a low estimate of $4.86M. As of the current estimate, Golden Minerals Company’s year-ago sales were $9.48M, an estimated decrease of -48.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.6M, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.62M and the low estimate is $20.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.