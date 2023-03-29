bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) was $4.32 for the day, down -4.21% from the previous closing price of $4.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3434642 shares were traded. BLUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2750.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BLUE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on March 07, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on August 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when Leschly Nick sold 4,290 shares for $7.80 per share. The transaction valued at 33,480 led to the insider holds 280,149 shares of the business.

Obenshain Andrew sold 3,178 shares of BLUE for $24,802 on Jan 11. The President and CEO now owns 242,690 shares after completing the transaction at $7.80 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Colvin Richard A, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 557 shares for $7.80 each. As a result, the insider received 4,347 and left with 74,231 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 85.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLUE has reached a high of $8.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.4940, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0315.

Shares Statistics:

BLUE traded an average of 3.87M shares per day over the past three months and 4.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 102.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.78M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BLUE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 17.29M with a Short Ratio of 20.51M, compared to 18.24M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.80% and a Short% of Float of 21.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.26 and a low estimate of -$1.18, while EPS last year was -$2.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of -$1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.37 and -$5.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.4. EPS for the following year is -$2.58, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.56 and -$3.76.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.93M, an increase of 307.70% over than the figure of -$44.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.8M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLUE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $204M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.66M, up 693.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $71.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $143.76M and the low estimate is $16.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 144.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.