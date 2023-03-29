BSFC (Blue Star Foods Corp.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) closed at $0.16 in the last session, down -4.04% from day before closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0142 from its previous closing price. On the day, 762069 shares were traded. BSFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1735 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1580.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BSFC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 26 when Guzy Jeffrey J bought 1,000 shares for $0.97 per share. The transaction valued at 970 led to the insider holds 33,409 shares of the business.

Ringstad Trond K. bought 4,095 shares of BSFC for $3,950 on Oct 14. The Director now owns 20,306 shares after completing the transaction at $0.96 per share. On Oct 07, another insider, Ringstad Trond K., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,104 shares for $0.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,000 and bolstered with 16,211 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSFC has reached a high of $2.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2484, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7850.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BSFC traded on average about 2.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.87M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 25.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.86M. Insiders hold about 58.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BSFC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 45.77k with a Short Ratio of 1.02M, compared to 13.37k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.84M to a low estimate of $3.21M. As of the current estimate, Blue Star Foods Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.63M, an estimated increase of 177.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.7M, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $177.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.97M, up 62.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.9M and the low estimate is $15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.